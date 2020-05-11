Rose Mary McMahon Apache, 79, of Valley Grove, W.Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.She was born March 18, 1941, in Kane, daughter of the late Paul and Leota Smith McMahon.Rose was a homemaker and attended Abundant Life Baptist Church, Triadelphia, W.Va. She was a wonderful mother and was always there when she was needed. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Naomi Vaughn, Blanch Jay, Annie Penhollow and Jane Lloyd.Rose is survived by her husband of 56 years, Frank; children James Apache and Mary White Apache; grandchildren Bradley McCardle and Alexis Yeater, Ashley McCardle, Clifford McCardle and Kendra Morris, Justin Apache and Jennifer Lehner; great-grandchildren Bradley and Aspen McCardle, Maverick Fithen, Waylon, Jackson and Ryder McCardle, Maddison, Maya and Kaslynn McCardle; siblings Cecelia and Robert Peterson, Roger McMahon, Betty Lou and Bobby Kribbs.Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Kepner Funeral Home, 166 Kruger Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 (304-242-2311) and again from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of service, Tuesday, May 12, at Abundant Life Baptist Church, 976 Chapel Hill Road, Triadelphia, WV 26059, with the Rev. Thomas Rentfrow officiating.Interment will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.Personal condolences can be expressed at www.kepnerfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 11, 2020.