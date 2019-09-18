Rosella Betonte Lytle (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA
15342
(724)-745-2350
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Obituary
Rosella Betonte Lytle, 98, of Strabane, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

She was born July 19, 1921, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Dominic and Mamie Wright Betonte.

Mrs. Lytle was a member of the South Canonsbug Church.

She enjoyed camping, gardening, reading the gospel and spending time with her family.

In 1973, she married George W. Lytle, who died in 1996.

Surviving are a son, Eugene Raymond Dellarso (Roberta) of Canonsburg; a daughter, Debra Roach (Roy) of Strabane; five grandchildren, Brenda Holt (Jared), Roy Roach Jr., Leslie Wilder, Rachel Morgan (Adam) and Natalie Esterhuizen (Anton); four great- grandchildren; sister, Eleanor "Dude" Zaricki of Canonsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, John and Frank Betonte; and sister, Martha Hartman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, with the Rev. Steven Parkhill officiating. Interment is private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019
