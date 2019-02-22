Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie C. Riggans.

Rosemarie C. "Rose" Riggans, 88, of Washington, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in her home.

She was born October 25, 1930, in Bedford, Ohio, a daughter of the late Scott and Ethel Cashmore Shaner.

Ethel enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, oil paintings and watercolors, and when she was younger, she loved woodworking.

She had been married to Edward Leroy Riggans, Sr., who is deceased.

Surviving are five children, Ethel (Michael Fisher) Colbert, Edward Leroy Riggans, Jr., Debra S. (Dennis) Colbert, Richard J. Riggans and Scott E. (Patty) Riggans; four brothers, Gerald Shaner, Theodore Shaner, Stanley Shaner and Carl (Angie) Shaner; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three siblings, Harold Shaner, Rachel Burrows and Daisy Slonaker.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 25, with the Rev. Fred McCloskey officiating.

Burial will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.

