Dr. Rosemarie E. Cibik, a pioneer in the field of education, died February 28, 2020.

She was born December 2, 1923, a daughter of the late Domenico "Thomas" Scavariello and Elizabeth Ziviello Scavariello.

A member of McKeesport High School's championship debate team and valedictorian of her graduating class, Rosemarie earned a scholarship to attend the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt), where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and a Master Degree in Education.

While at Pitt, she met her now deceased husband, Dr. Edward P. Cibik, Jr., also a career educator. They married on June 15, 1955.

At the age of 26, she became the Principal of Robinson Township High School, which later became Montour Junior-Senior High School.

With the unwavering support of her husband, she later went on to earn her Doctorate in Education before becoming the Superintendent of Baldwin-Whitehall School District, making her the second female superintendent in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (and the first in Allegheny County). In 1992, she became the first laywoman ever appointed Secretary for Education of a Catholic Diocese. Rosemarie also had various positions at Point Park University, including Chairman of the Department of Education and Professor. Her many accolades include being a Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania, Carlow College's Woman of Spirit, Pittsburgh Woman of the Year in Education, Duquesne University's Distinguished Service Award, and the National School Boards Association's "One Hundred of North America's Top School Executives."

In Rosemarie's opinion, however, her greatest accomplishment was her two successful daughters, Lisa M. Cibik, MD, FACS (Bernard J. Kobosky, Jr.), President of Associates in Ophthalmology (AIO) and Medical Director of AIO's Ambulatory Surgery Center, and Melanie S. Cibik, Esq., Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. She also bragged about her granddaughter, Alexandra M. Good, Esq. (Brian S. Linville), an associate attorney at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; and her eight-year-old grandson, Edward Domenico ("Dino") Cibik, a police car enthusiast and a LEGO Master apprentice.

Friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh. A funeral with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, in St. Paul Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Point Park University in Rosemarie's honor. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)