Rosemarie G. Rocher, 82, of McDonald, passed Monday, May 20, 2019.

She was born October 29, 1935, in Midway, a daughter of Marcelin and Camella Samuel Rocher.

Ms. Rocher was a 1954 graduate of McDonald High School, a 1958 graduate of Waynesburg College, and a 1962 graduate of University of Kentucky with a Master's in Education.

She was a school teacher at Fort Cherry and Upper St. Clair High School, where she retired in 1990.

Ms. Rocher was a member of McDonald Presbyterian Church, McDonald Womens Club and McDonald Garden Club. She loved cats and traveling, taking numerous trips to Europe and throughout the United States.

Survivng is a brother, Marcel (the late Jean) Rocher of McDonald; three nephews, David Rocher of McDonald, Donald (Gaylin) Rocher of Houston, Texas, and Thomas (Katie) Rocher of Bend, Ore.; a great-nepheew, Luke Rocher of Houston, Texas.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Nation Funeal Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to McDonald Presbyterian Church, 119 Station Street, McDonald, PA 15057, or Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 65, Eighty Four, PA 15330.