1/
Rosemarie Gilpin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosemarie Gilpin, 81, of Marianna, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in her home. She was born June 1, 1939, a daughter of the late Eugene and Caroline Lattimore Cinelli. Mrs. Gilpin was a 1957 graduate of West Beth High School. She loved walking in marathons, baking, arts and crafts, NASCAR and country music she especially enjoyed going to Weight Watchers and going shopping with Brenda. Her cat Bailey brought her special companionship. Surviving are a son Harry "Butch" Gilpin Jr. (Kelly Forman) of Sharpsburg, Ga.; brother-in-law, Ken Gilpin of Fredericktown; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Gilpin of Deemston, and Donna Gilpin of Vestaburg. Deceased in addition to her parents, are her husband, Harry "Jay" Gilpin Sr.; daughter, Deborah Gilpin, and her step-father John "Latty" Lattimore. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd. 2830 Main Steet, Beallsville where funeral services will be held at 11 a. m. Thursday, August 13, with Pastor Kevin Carpenter officiating Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Washington Area Humane Society P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA. 15330 Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.

Rosemarie Gilpin, 81, of Marianna, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in her home.

She was born June 1, 1939, a daughter of the late Eugene and Caroline Lattimore Cinelli.

Mrs. Gilpin was a 1957 graduate of West Beth High School.

She loved walking in marathons, baking, arts and crafts, NASCAR and country music she especially enjoyed going to Weight Watchers and going shopping with Brenda. Her cat Bailey brought her special companionship.

Surviving are a son Harry "Butch" Gilpin Jr. (Kelly Forman) of Sharpsburg, Ga.; brother-in-law, Ken Gilpin of Fredericktown; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Gilpin of Deemston, and Donna Gilpin of Vestaburg.

Deceased in addition to her parents, are her husband, Harry "Jay" Gilpin Sr.; daughter, Deborah Gilpin, and her stepfather John "Latty" Lattimore.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd. 2830 Main Steet, Beallsville where funeral services will be held at 11 a. m. Thursday August 13, with Pastor Kevin Carpenter officiating Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA. 15330

Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
7246325454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved