Rosemarie Gilpin, 81, of Marianna, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in her home. She was born June 1, 1939, a daughter of the late Eugene and Caroline Lattimore Cinelli. Mrs. Gilpin was a 1957 graduate of West Beth High School. She loved walking in marathons, baking, arts and crafts, NASCAR and country music she especially enjoyed going to Weight Watchers and going shopping with Brenda. Her cat Bailey brought her special companionship. Surviving are a son Harry "Butch" Gilpin Jr. (Kelly Forman) of Sharpsburg, Ga.; brother-in-law, Ken Gilpin of Fredericktown; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Gilpin of Deemston, and Donna Gilpin of Vestaburg. Deceased in addition to her parents, are her husband, Harry "Jay" Gilpin Sr.; daughter, Deborah Gilpin, and her step-father John "Latty" Lattimore. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd. 2830 Main Steet, Beallsville where funeral services will be held at 11 a. m. Thursday, August 13, with Pastor Kevin Carpenter officiating Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Washington Area Humane Society P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA. 15330 Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.

