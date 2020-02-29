Dr. Rosemarie Scavariel Cibik passed away, Friday, February 28, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Edward P. Cibik Jr.; mother of Lisa Cibik, MD, FACS (Bernard Kobosky Jr.) and Melanie S. Cibik, Esq.; and grandmother of Alexandra Marie Good, Esq. (Brian S. Linville) and Edward Domenico Cibik.

Friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in John A. Freyvogel Sons Inc., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh. A funeral with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, in St. Paul Cathedral.

