Obituary
Dr. Rosemarie Scavariel Cibik passed away, Friday, February 28, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Edward P. Cibik Jr.; mother of Lisa Cibik, MD, FACS (Bernard Kobosky Jr.) and Melanie S. Cibik, Esq.; and grandmother of Alexandra Marie Good, Esq. (Brian S. Linville) and Edward Domenico Cibik.

Friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in John A. Freyvogel Sons Inc., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh. A funeral with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, in St. Paul Cathedral.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 29, 2020
