Rosemarie Scavariel Cibik

Guest Book
  • "She's remembered as a beacon by the Education Department at..."
    - ELAINE WELLING
  • "I will always have fond memories of Dr.Cibik. As..."
    - Judith Lewis
  • "Remember with fondness the Cibik family during Ed's tenure..."
    - Jim and Janet Devore
  • "Condolences to Dr. Lisa Cibik and family from the family..."
    - Sailesh Kapadia
  • "Melanie, our sincerest condolences - Tony & Mary"
    - Mary E.
Service Information
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
15213
(412)-621-1665
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Paul Cathedral
Obituary
Dr. Rosemarie Scavariel Cibik passed away, Friday, February 28, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Edward P. Cibik Jr.; mother of Lisa Cibik, MD, FACS (Bernard Kobosky Jr.) and Melanie S. Cibik, Esq.; and grandmother of Alexandra Marie Good, Esq. (Brian S. Linville) and Edward Domenico Cibik.

Friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in John A. Freyvogel Sons Inc., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh. A funeral with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, in St. Paul Cathedral.

freyvogelfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 29, 2020
