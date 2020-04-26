Rosemary Louise Metz McBride, 72, of Washington, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Transitions Healthcare.

She was born August 10, 1947, in Washington, a daughter of the late Anthony Metz and Josephine San Petro Metz.

Mrs. McBride graduated from Washington High School in 1965 and worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Alberts.

She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. McBride was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

On August 23, 1969, she married Harold McBride, who died December 5, 2006.

Surviving are a son, Greg (Melissa) McBride of Washington; a daughter, Nicole (Lee) Jones of Zebulon, N.C.; two brothers, Tony (Jean) Metz of Napa Valley, Calif., and Sam Metz of Chipley, Fla.; a sister, Regina (Mike) Sliman-Livelli of Peters Township; and two grandchildren, Wyatt and Tristan.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held. A private family service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

