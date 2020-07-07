Rosemary Maley, 91, of Monongahela, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the Haven Crest Nursing Center, Monongahela. She was born April 29, 1929 in Monongahela, the daughter of John and Esther Dudro Welsh.

Rosemary was a graduate of Monongahela High School, Class of 1947. She was employed for 23 years in the accounting department at Bloom Engineering in Pittsburgh. From 1981 until 1996, she owned and operated Monessen Florist. Rosemary was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Monongahela.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, including Terry Perrotta of Donora, who cared for her aunt for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Maley, who died August 13, 1980; five brothers, William, John "Sam," Edward "Mike," Frank "Fritz" and Pete Welsh; and her sister, Elizabeth Grilli.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Janet Scott-Mace officiating. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery.

The staff of Haven Crest Nursing Center provided care and compassion to her during the past five years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 630 Chess Street, Monongahela, PA 15063 or to the Washington Area Humane Society, PO Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

