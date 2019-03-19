Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary O'Brien Curran.

Rosemary O'Brien Curran, 94, of Washington, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019, in her home.

She was born March 4, 1925 in Greentree, the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Rose Hassler O'Brien.

Mrs. Curran graduated from St. Luke Catholic High School in Carnegie and the Pittsburgh Academy in Allegheny County. She worked as a legal secretary in Washington, where she met her husband. Mrs. Curran was a faithful parishioner of both Immaculate Conception Church and St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church in Washington. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was very close with her two daughters who meant the world to her. Mrs. Curran was a true animal lover who loved her cat and dog families. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

On December 29, 1953 in the Immaculate Conception Church, she married the late Honorable Judge Alexander R. Curran, who passed away on August 17, 1973.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Anne Curran and Eileen Rose (Leonard) Laabs. Several loving nieces and nephews also survive along with her two caregivers, Bell Imhof and Janet Kulla, who gave Mrs. Curran exceptional loving care over the last several years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Curran was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph A. O'Brien Jr. and John R. O'Brien; and by two sisters-in-law, Mary Louise O'Brien and Dorothy O'Brien.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, Chestnut Street. Washington, with the Rev. Donald Chortos as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Old Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CatNip Acres, 155 Dark Hollow Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com