Rosetta Tanner, 80, of Richeyville, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Donnell House Hospice Center, Washington.Born August 29, 1939, in Vestaburg, she was the daughter of Milfred Sr. and Martha Rafferty Harvey.For many years Rosetta worked as a caregiver for Laurel House for the mentally challenged in Uniontown until her retirement. A 1958 graduate of the former Centerville High School (Beth-Center High School), she always enjoyed reading, listening to music and baking for her family.Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Tess Tanner of San Jose, Calif; two daughters and sons-in-law, Johnetta and Tom Ryan of Monongahela and Weslene and Jack Tallmadge of Fairview; a brother, John Harvey of Vestaburg; two sisters, Shirley Naylor of Cleveland, Ohio and Debbie Lohr of Carmichaels; four grandchildren, Rachel, Zachary and Emily Tallmadge and Cheyenne Tanner; along with many nieces and nephews.Preceding her in death was one brother, Milfred Harvey Jr.; and five sisters, Nancy Booth, Martha Rossel, Dorothy and Alberta Harvey and Millie Buskirk.Unfortunately due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral services at this time. The Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial condolences to the family are encouraged during this time online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 1, 2020.