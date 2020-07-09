Rowen Charles Usher, infant son of Daniel Allan Usher II and Molly Katherine Huffman Usher of Washington, was born peacefully still Monday, July 6, 2020, after passing into the loving arms of Jesus. He was 9lbs 9oz, 22 inches long, with curly red hair. Although we only held Rowen in our arms for a little while, we will hold him in our hearts forever.

Rowen is deeply loved and missed by his Mommy, Daddy, and two big sisters, Olivia Jane Usher and Ivy Katherine Usher, both at home.

Rowen is survived by his paternal grandparents, Shelly Ann Carter Richardson and Philip Charles Richardson of Rutan; his maternal grandparents, Susan Williamson Huffman and Barry Thomas Huffman of Pine Bank; his paternal great-grandmother, Marie Belford Carter; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Daniel Allan Usher; his paternal great-grandparents, Charles Edward Lemley Sr., Essie Ellen Tuttle Lemley, Hubert "Butch" Carter, Lester Leroy Richardson, Mae Eleanore Richardson; and his maternal great-grandparents, Jacob Cecil Huffman, Mary Ruth Thomas Huffman, Thomas Edward Williamson and Sara Luta Strosnider Williamson.

Private family graveside services will be held at Rosemont Cemetery in Rogersville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rachel's Gift in Rowen's honor at www.rachelsgift.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.