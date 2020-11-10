Roxana M. Mitchell Landman Miller, known by "Roxi", of Carmichaels, went home to her Lord Sunday, November 8, 2020, in the home of her daughter, Carol Metcalf, in Carmichaels, surrounded by her family. She was born June 26, 1944, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, to Frank and Mary Kunkle Mitchell.

Roxi was a member of the Class of 1962 of Cumberland Township High School in Carmichaels. She completed the licensed practical nurse program at the Greene County Vo-Tech in 1981 and later received her registered nursing certificate in 1997 at the age of 53 from the Harrisburg Community College. She worked at Greene County Memorial Hospital in Waynesburg, Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., Beverly Healthcare in Gettysburg, and Tripil in Uniontown. Roxie was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Carmichaels, the St. Hugh's Senior Activity Group, Carmichaels, and a lifetime member with the Carmichaels Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 Women's Auxiliary.

Her first husband, David Carl Landman, whom she married February 22, 1964, died December 14, 1976. She then married Donald Wayne Miller March 20, 1982, and he passed April 3, 2004.

Left to cherish her memory are three daughters and their spouses, Mary Jean Pratt (Christopher) and Carol Metcalf (Terry), all of Carmichaels, and Marlene Nelson (Rick) of Nemacolin; two sons, Daniel Whipkey of Brave and Wayne Whipkey of Aleppo; daughter-in-law Stephanie Whipkey-Patterson of Aleppo.

Roxi's biggest blessing in life was being called "Nannie" by her 12 grandchildren, Jacki Cupples (James A.), Brandy Shreve, Jason Caldwell, Gina Riggleman, Tabitha Shumam, Kristy Borovichka (Nathan), Rachael Pratt, Patrick Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Jessica Metcalf, Jeremy Nelson and Garrett Nelson. She was "Grandmaw" to 20 great-grandchildren and was expecting another grandson, Braxton, later this month and her first great-great-granddaughter, Amelia Lou, in February.

Also surviving are her siblings and their spouses, Ruth Enci (John) of Carmichaels, Minister Zane Mitchell (Dolores) of Carmichaels and Charles "Kunkle" Mitchell (Janie) of Crucible; and a beloved brother-in-law, Ronald Boord of Uniontown. Roxi's two special friends were Marilyn Banghart and Frances Pratt.

Deceased, in addition to her two husbands and parents, are a sister, Sarah Boord; and brothers J. C., Gardner and William.

Roxi was at home when she passed and was provided the best care by her daughters, Carol, with whom she resided, and Mary Jean. Also, supportive care was provided by Amedisys Hospice, as well as Father Frazier, Pastor Becky, Amedisys Pastor Dave, Amedisys Home Health nurse Novosha, Amedisys Hospice nurses and aides and the ambulance service of EMS Southwest.

The daughters are respecting Roxi's wishes of no public visitation and a private burial in Gettysburg. A celebration of life dinner will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Yoskovich Funeral Home, Carmichaels.

Roxi's greatest joy in her life was being a nurse. A scholarship in her honor has been established for the Licensed Practical Nurse Program at the Greene County Career and Technology Center, Waynesburg.

Donations can be made to Roxana Landman-Miller LPN Scholarship, payable to the Community Foundation of Greene County, 108 E. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.