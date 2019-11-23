Roxanna Pearl Moore Carpenter, 95, of Waynesburg, died at 6:55 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, in the home of her son, James.

She was born Friday, August 8, 1924, in Brave, a daughter of the late Perry Moore and Clara Whitehill Moore.

Mrs. Carpenter was a member of the W.W.J.D. Christian Center in Waynesburg. She enjoyed crafts, doing puzzles, reading, crossword puzzles and watching sports. She worked as a waitress and chef in several restaurants in Washington, D.C. She also worked as a waitress and chef for 23 years in Tacoma Park, Md.

Her husband, Joseph Irvin Carpenter, whom she married December 19, 1939, died May 30, 1962.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Carpenter of Pittsburgh; three sons, Joseph (Tammy) Carpenter of Annapolis, Md., Gerald Wayne (Wanda) Carpenter of Uniontown and James L. (Cathie) Carpenter of Waynesburg; 25 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased are three daughters, Jo Anna Bortz, Roberta Crenshaw and Gene Carter; a sister, Geraldine Shultz; five brothers, Robert Moore, Thomas Moore, Perry Moore, Ray Edward Moore and Herschell Moore; a great-granddaughter; and her companion of several years, Johnny White.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, with her son, Pastor James L. Carpenter, officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

