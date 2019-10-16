Roxie E. McKinney, 84, of Washington, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in her home.

She was born April 10, 1935, in Daisytown, a daughter of the late Samuel H. Brown and Snoma C. Kisner Brown.

Roxie was a graduate of California High School.

She was a devout Christian and devoted wife and mother.

Roxie was an artist and enjoyed painting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her dog, Benji.

On July 10, 1954, she married Howard I. "Babe" McKinney, who died July 26, 2008.

Surviving are her children, Debbie A. McKinney of Washington, Darlene S. (Rickey) Johnson of Washington and Howard L. "Hug" McKinney of Washington; six grandchildren, Christopher Collins, Jared Johnson, Rachel (Michael) Hanlon, Edward (Valerie) Kraf, Jaden McKinney and Joshua McKinney; two great-grandchildren, Tiana and Mikai Hanlon; a nephew, Jeff (Pam) Brown; a great-niece, Holly (Joe) Durigon; and a great-great-nephew, Joey Durigon Jr.

Deceased are a brother, Wendel Brown; three sisters, Carma Lee Fazoni, Joann Brown and Lavada June Mattish; and a niece, Joyce Brown.

Friends will be received 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, October 17, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

