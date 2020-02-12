Roy A. Snatchko, 91, of McDonald, passed Monday, February 10, 2020.

He was born August 2, 1928, in Sturgeon, a son of Charles and Anna Kargle Snatchko.

Mr. Snatchko was a partial owner of construction company Ace Builder, which became Rainbow Supply in Sturgeon.

On February 10, 1945, he married Shirley Lillian Hooker, who died February 5, 2008.

Roy was a member of Federal Methodist Church in Oakdale and the Trinity Church dart ball team. He loved deer hunting, spending time at the family camp, "Camp Lillian," singing and going out to eat.

Surviving are five children, Donna Faye Kowalo of Bulger, Diane Cheryl Kennedy of Canonsburg, Gail Jean Conn of McDonald, Roy Wayne Snatchko of McDonald and Shirlee (Edward) Mae Boling of McDonald; nine grandchildren, Gina Brown, Pete Dellapina, Robert Conn, Nick Kowalo, Jodie Higenbotham, Roy Kowalo, Melissa Walsh, John Kowalo and Michelle McGinnis; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Deceased are seven brothers and seven sisters.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Federal United Methodist Church, 811 Dutch Hill Road, Oakdale, PA 15071.