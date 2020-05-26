Roy E. "Harty" Hart, 80, of Richeyville, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.He was born in Washington January 12, 1940, a son of the late Roy C. and Lenore "Betty" Hart.He was a 1958 graduate of Trinity High School. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Army, where he was honorably discharged. He worked for North Bethlehem Township and then Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, from where he retired. After retirement, he worked for Pryor Bus Lines for 18 years.He was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church. He also belonged to the Scenery Hill Lions Club and Steele Lillie American Legion Post 744 of Marianna for many years. He enjoyed gardening, birds and reading, especially Westerns. He loved baseball and spending time with his grandchildren.On September 24, 1966, he married Judi Ann Kilgore in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church by Pastor Robert Brunk.Surviving, in addition to his wife of over 53 years, Judi Hart, are their two children, Brenda Hart of Bentleyville and Brian (Jennifer) Hart of Beallsville; a brother, Donald "Red" Hart of Cokeburg; three grandchildren, Brandon, Luke and Lexi Hart; two great-grandchildren, Vivian and Wyatt Hart; and many nieces and nephews.Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his sister, Janice Ross.Following the CDC recommendations and Pennsylvania restrictions, services will be private.Memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Evangelical Church Building Fund, 21 Church Road, Scenery Hill, PA 15360.A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 26, 2020.