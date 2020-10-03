1/1
Roy Eugene Noble
Roy Eugene Noble, 48, of Pittsburgh, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, in his home.

He was born August 3, 1972, in Washington, a son of Mary Noble of West Finley.

A graduate of Washington High School, he was a member of Sharpsburg Family Worship Center.

A kind and giving person, Roy enjoyed volunteering his time at West Penn Hospital.

He also enjoyed participating in educational videos for special needs people.

Surviving are two brothers, Alfred Clutter and David Noble, both of Washington; three sisters, Krista "Christy" Clutter (Kevin) Roupe of Wampum, and Catherin Noble and Brenda Noble, both of Washington; Chuck Lang, who was like a father to him; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are his grandparents, Wilbur and Margret Noble.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, to help defray the cost of funeral expenses, may be made to www.FuneralBill.com.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 3, 2020.
