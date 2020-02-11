Roy Ronald Tiernan Sr., 88, formerly of Daisytown, passed away Saturday, February, 8 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born October 31, 1931, in Centerville, a son of the late Harry and Charlotte Fleming Tiernan.

Mr. Tiernan was formerly employed by J & L Steel at the Vesta #4 Richeyville Mine. He retired from U.S. Steel Irwin Works, where he was employed as a crane operator. He was a member of both the United Mine Workers of America and United Steel Workers Union.

He was a former member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Daisytown, and later St. Agnes of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville Campus.

Roy was also a member of the Daisytown Athletic Club and a social member of Roscoe American Legion Post #801.

Mr. Tiernan enjoyed traveling with his late wife, Shirley Ann Kucera Tiernan, who died January 26, 2010. Their excursions took them to Rome, Italy, Alaska, Hawaii and Ireland. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and flea markets.

Surviving is a daughter, Linda Criss of Waynesburg; three sons, Roy Tiernan Jr. (Cindy) of Roanoke, Texas, Michael Tiernan (Carol) of Daisytown and Stephen Tiernan (Donna) of Belle Vernon; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Mary Kucera of Augusta, Ga. Mr. Tiernan was the last of his immediate family.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are two daughters, Kathy Mathews and Cheryl Tiernan, who died in infancy; five sisters, Evelyn Fidorek, Charlotte Vrable, Anetta Bane, Wilma Carol and Roberta Hartley; three brothers, Harry, Albert and Tom Tiernan.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial, Park, Brier Hill.

The Respi Center, Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Gateway Hospice provided kind, dedicated care.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.