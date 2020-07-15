1/1
Ruby Catherine Main
1932 - 2020
Ruby Catherine Main, 87, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Genesis HealthCare Systems, Zanesville.

She was born August 19, 1932, in Greene County, a daughter of the late James Franklin and Hilda Fay Dugan Walker.

Ruby was a former member of the Fairview United Methodist Church, Graysville. She was also a former member of the Center Township Women's Auxiliary and Pythian Sisters of Pine Bank.

Ruby's former employees were Mt. Morris Post Office, Greene County Murphy, Curry Home, and Dulaney Bus Company. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, crocheting, quilting and cooking for the holidays.

Ruby is survived by two children, Clyde D. (Leona) Main Jr. and Debra J. (Timothy) Dulany; six grandchildren, Amanda Varner, Michael L. Main, Angela (Hughes) Keener, Nicholas Hughes, Shawn Dulany and Nicole McKeag; two siblings, Yvonna V. McGlone and Ira J. Walker; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Clyde D. Main Sr., who passed in 2017, she was preceded in death by six siblings, James M., John E., Donald G., and Dotty Walker, Elizabeth F. Davis, Marjorie F. Six.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in the funeral home, with Pastor Nelson Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Richhill, Township. Masks are required to attend visitation and funeral.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA 15359
(724) 499-5181
