Ruby E. Rush, 78, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Washington Health System-Greene, following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 25, 1940, in Fairview, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harmon L. and Elva Simpson Rogers.

She was a graduate of Waynesburg High School.

On May 2, 1959, she married Ronald Rush, who survives.

Ruby worked as a secretary for Greene Street Garage in Waynesburg with her husband.

She was affiliated with Church of God of Prophecy in Waynesburg for many years.

She loved to travel with her husband.

Surviving are two daughters, Judy Rush of Waynesburg and Crystal Lynne Rush of Waynesboro; one son, Ronald L. Rush of Waynesburg; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Mary Silva of San Antonio, Texas, Patricia Nichols of Fredericktown and Judy Tennant of Waynesburg.

Deceased are two sisters, Urcelene Eddy and Irene Eddy; and three brothers, James, Albert, and Joe Rogers.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, with Pastor James Carpenter officiating, followed by interment in Blacksville Cemetery.

