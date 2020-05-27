November 30, 1928 – May 21, 2020Ruby Ileene Fetterolf, the oldest child of Ruby Jo Lawrence and E. Ivor Williams Jr., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.Ileene was born in Canonsburg and grew up in Eighty Four on a small farm. She attended a one-room country school house for her elementary years – eight grades, 40 children, one-room school! She went to high school in Monongahela for two-and-a-half years and Trinity High School for one semester, and then graduated from Allentown Bible Institute in 1946.Allentown is where she met Leroy Fetterolf, whom she married in Washington in 1948. They had one child, Laurel Elaine Fetterolf. The couple pastored a church in Ashland and Coleville before Leroy went into evangelistic work for the rest of his ministry.Ileene worked at Stocker's Chevrolet, Dunlap Ford and then for Joel Confer for 20 years as an accountant and office manager. She also worked part-time at the PA Automobile Auction in Mill Hall. She was a notary for 40 years.Ileene attended Penn State at the age of 80, taking a course in creative writing. She delighted in writing stories and poetry and in coloring with coloring pencils. She was an avid reader over her lifetime.Ileene lived in Zion (rural Bellefonte) for 50 years and attended the Zion Community Church.Her husband preceded her in death in March 2007. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Norma Lou Williams Vallet and her husband Philip, and a brother, Edward Ivor Williams III.In addition to her daughter, Laurel Elaine Fetterolf, she is survived by her sister, Donna Williams Dieter (Harold Dale) of Williamstown, N.J.; two cousins, Ruby Veree Lawrence Schultz and Alice Lawrence Ferrari; and many dear nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date with Pastor Scott Brown officiating.Contributions may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 89, Pine Grove Mills, PA 16868-0089, or to Grane Hospice Care, 115 Union Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602.Arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg.Condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 27, 2020.