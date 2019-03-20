Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Jean (Sharp) Ater.

Ruby Jean Sharp Ater, 92, of Clermont, Fla., passed on to be with her Lord Saturday, March 16, 2019.

She was born October 16, 1926, in Fairview, W.Va., to Mildred Irene Sharp Pester and John Franklin Sharp.

Ruby graduated from Clay Battelle High School in Blacksville, W.Va., where she had been head cheerleader. Early in life, she worked as a photographer's model and went on to earn a degree from Pittsburgh Beauty Academy. She later owned and operated beauty shops in New Freeport and Rogersville.

Over the years in Greene County, she attended New Freeport Baptist Church, Willow Grove Baptist Church and First Church of the Nazarene in Waynesburg.

On July 4, 1945, shortly after her high school graduation, she married Bernard Ater, with whom she had four children. Ruby and Bernard remained together for over 56 years, until his death in 2001. For most of her married life with Bernard she lived in Greene County. They enjoyed RVing and traveled extensively during their retirement years. In 2004, she married her childhood friend, Luther Simpson. They lived in Archdale, N.C., for 12 years and then moved to Clermont, where he died in 2017.

Ruby is survived by four children: sons William (Joyce) Ater Jr. of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Shirl (Joan) Ater of Mebane, N.C., and daughters Brenda (Gary) Corwin of Clermont and Sherry (Bob) Riffle of Fairmont, W.Va.; 18 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Ruby was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Dunham of Waynesburg and Naomi Wilson of Ohio.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Poling officiating. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lane Purcell Hospice House, 2452 CR 526E, Sumterville, FL 33585.

To view and sign a tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.