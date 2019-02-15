Rudolph "Rudy" Orisko, 82, of Cross Creek, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in his home.

He was born on June 26, 1936 in Avella, son of the late Michael and Mary Roman Orisko.

Mr. Orisko graduated from Avella High School, and served in the United States Army as a truck driver during the Korean War, he was honorably discharged in 1962.

He was employed by J & L Steel of Aliquippa in the Open Hearth BOF Department as a Metallurgical Investigator for over 22 years. He also worked as a truck driver for Alex E. Paris Contracting Company Inc. and EAP Industries Inc. both of Atlasburg for over 20 years.

Mr. Orisko was a member of Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 of Avella since 2000 and was a member of their honor guard.

In his youth Rudy enjoyed riding his motorcycle, boating, water skiing and fishing.

On June 19, 1958, he married Lois Rebecca Zarka, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Michael (Rose) Orisko of Vermont and Darryl (Pam) Orisko of Atlasburg; and a daughter, Heather Nicole Orisko of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Steve (Meghan) Orisko, Danny (Bryanne) Orisko; three great-grandchildren, Theodore Richard, Aviary, and Daniel Rudolph; and a sister, Adeline Pappas of Burgettstown.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Edward Orisko; six sisters, Lillian Kubas, Dorothy Lerby, Helen D'Aliesander, Gloria Wojcik, Frances Gromek and Mary Theresa Brown.

At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitations, all funeral services are private. Stefkovich Funeral Home, 18 Campbell Street, Avella are entrusted with his arrangements. Inurnment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.