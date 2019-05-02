Rudy Paul "Boots" Bergles Jr., 30, of Bridgeville, died Monday, April 29, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh, due to pre-existing epileptic and cardiac medical conditions.

He was born July 16, 1988, in Washington, a son of Rudy Paul Bergles Sr. of Claysville and Belinda L. Lowery of Washington.

Rudy was a 2006 graduate of McGuffey High School.

He had worked at All Clad for several years, and most recently at Universal Stainless.

Mr. Bergles loved the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

An easy-going, happy-go-lucky, genuine guy, he always wanted to make people happy. Rudy was rarely seen without his backpack, and enjoyed flea markets, yard sales and vacations. However, his greatest joy was spending time with family, and especially his daughter, Ava.

On September 12, 2015, he married Kerrie Leigh Kirkwood, who survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Ava Grace Bergles of Bridgeville; a brother, Korey Seaman of Washington; his paternal grandparent, Thelma (the late Rudolph) Bergles of Claysville; aunts and uncles Cheryl and Robert Garrett of Marianna, Danny and Barb Bergles of Claysville, Jimmy Bergles of Claysville and Cecelia Clark of Washington; and seven cousins, Brooke Jones, Ashley Bodner, Beau Bergles, Danny Bergles, Josh Bergles, Jeremy Piatt and Jessica Piatt.

Deceased are his maternal grandmother, Genevieve Lowery; three uncles, Dario Bazzoli, Daniel Bazzoli and John Lowery; and a cousin, Josh Lowery.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, with Ashley Bodner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ava, in care of her family.

