1/1
Russell Carl Link
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Russell Carl Link, 80, of Follansbee, W.Va., passed away at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Acuity Specialty Hospital, Weirton, W.Va.

Russell was born August 2, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a son of Russell and Mary Link.

Russell retired from Weirton Steel Corp – BOP. Many will remember Russell from growing up on the Link Farm in Burgettstown, his love of fishing, cars and animals, but most of all, the love of his family.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his sister, Marian Sigler.

Russell is survived by his wife 57 years, June Brady Link of Follansbee; three children, Denise Link Crossley of Follansbee, Pam Link Barchiesi and husband George of Wellsburg, and Jodi Link of Wellsburg; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Kirstie and Cameron Barchiesi, and Kaitlyn Ayers; two siblings, Raymond Link of East Liverpool, and Patricia Makar and husband Robert of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The James Funeral Home of Follansbee, 304-527-527-1717 is honored and privileged to serve the Link family with a private cremation and scattering of Russell's cremated remains on the Link Farm.

Add or view condolence, photos and stories at www.chambersandjames.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home - Follansbee
1245 Main St.
Follansbee, WV 26037
304-527-1717
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved