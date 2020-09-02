Russell Carl Link, 80, of Follansbee, W.Va., passed away at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Acuity Specialty Hospital, Weirton, W.Va.

Russell was born August 2, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a son of Russell and Mary Link.

Russell retired from Weirton Steel Corp – BOP. Many will remember Russell from growing up on the Link Farm in Burgettstown, his love of fishing, cars and animals, but most of all, the love of his family.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his sister, Marian Sigler.

Russell is survived by his wife 57 years, June Brady Link of Follansbee; three children, Denise Link Crossley of Follansbee, Pam Link Barchiesi and husband George of Wellsburg, and Jodi Link of Wellsburg; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Kirstie and Cameron Barchiesi, and Kaitlyn Ayers; two siblings, Raymond Link of East Liverpool, and Patricia Makar and husband Robert of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The James Funeral Home of Follansbee, 304-527-527-1717 is honored and privileged to serve the Link family with a private cremation and scattering of Russell's cremated remains on the Link Farm.

