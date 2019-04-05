Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Eugene Waddell.

Russell Eugene Waddell, 84, of Avella, went home to be with his Lord April 2, 2019.

He was the beloved husband to Harriet Waddell for 63 years; loving father of three sons, Arnold (Josephine) Webster of Avella, David (Darlene) Waddell of Maui and Curt (Patty) Waddell of Avella; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; dear brother of Kay (Richard) Smith, Helen (Joe) Jacobs, Paul (Jane) Waddell and the late Loretta Greer, Geraldine Waddell and James Waddell. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was a devout member of Friendship Community Church. He was employed at Pennsylvania Drilling for 44 years, the last 14 years he worked for John Sisson Motors in Washington. Russell enjoyed fishing, hunting, attending dirt track races, spending time with his grandchildren and sharing it all with his loving wife.

There will be no public viewing or services.

