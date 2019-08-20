Russell "Russ" Hall, 59, of Marianna, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at home.

He was born July 2, 1960, in Moundsville, W.Va., a son of the late India Streight.

Russell was a farmer and loved spending time with family and friends, his dogs, fishing, watching crime shows on TV and drinking several pots of coffee every day.

On June 24, 1992, he married Lynn Pattison, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, William (Lindsie) Hall of Lake Lynn; three daughters, Amber (Michael Knizner) Hall of Marianna, India (James) Crawford of Marianna, Tasha (Christopher) Neil of Blainsburg; a brother, Victor (Cookie) Streight of Martins Ferry, Ohio; two grandchildren, Bailey Knizner and Geneva Knizner.

Deceased are two sisters, Mary Welling and Becky Richards; a brother, Chris Ray.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, August 21, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

