Russell J. Rice, 50, of Waynesburg, formerly of Bethel Park, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

He was the loving husband of 20 years to Wendy E. Coe; proud dad of J.T. Rice; beloved son of Christine (Gary) Pitchok and Russell Wolfe; cherished brother of Rhonda Mariani and niece Chelsea; and grandson of Delores (the late John) Chambola and the late Nellie and Earl Stillwell. He will also be missed by Connie (the late Thomas Coe) and Brian Coe. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and co-workers.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of his prayer service at 6:45 p.m., Thursday, June 20, in John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227.

Funeral services will be held privately. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

