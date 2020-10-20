1/1
Russell K. Pierce
Russell K. Pierce, 53, of Monroeville, formerly of Burgettstown, lost his 13-year battle with heart complications Friday, October 16, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was born April 28, 1967, in Weirton General Hospital. He was a 1985 graduate of Burgettstown High School. Anyone who knew Russ would call him a jokester, he would do anything to make you smile or laugh.

He was a Mopar Man, and a diehard Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Pirates and Nascar racing fan. He enjoyed playing pool, softball and mostly being with his friends and family.

Surviving in addition to his parents, Russell and Jenny Latshaw Pierce of Paris, are his wife, Lisa Robertson Pierce of Monroeville; three sons, Kevin Pierce of Claysville, Korey Pierce of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Austin Thompson of Ohio; a daughter, Paige Thompson of Ohio; and three stepchildren, Tom, Christopher and Haley; three sisters, Karen (Joe) Huber of Slovan, Denise (Stewart) Wilson of Paris, Michele Pierce (Mike Fetty) of Weirton W.Va. He is also survived by four granddaughters, three grandsons, six nieces and nephews, two great-nieces and one great-nephew; and two loving pugs, Bella and Max.

Russ will be greatly missed by everyone.

There will be no funeral services.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, in Slovan Veterans of Foreign Wars, Slovan.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 20, 2020.
