Russell M. Ford, 76, of Washington, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Donnell House, Washington.

He was born August 6, 1942, in Eighty Four, a son of the late Russell S. and Sylvia A. Polen Ford.

Mr. Ford was a 1960 graduate of Trinity High School.

He was a former coal miner, and then went on to work as a manager for 84 Lumber for 25 years. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time for GG&C Bus Co., transporting special needs children.

Mr. Ford was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of American Legion Post 175, Washington.

He enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and oldies music.

On December 18, 1965, in Washington, he married Susan M. Wytovich, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Michelle F. (Brad) Thomas of Peters Township and Tiffany Ford of Pune, India; a brother, David (Cathy) Ford of Rockville, Ind.; a sister, Mabel Hull of Prosperity; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at noon Saturday, July 27, with Chaplain Jim Martsolf officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Full military honors will be afforded by American Legion Post 175 and the U.S. Navy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be directed to American Legion or Arbor Day Foundation (www.arborday.org) for memorial planting of trees. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.