Dr. Russell R. "Doc" Williams, 94, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He was in remarkably good health until the time of his passing.

Russell was the son of William Howard and Nettie Lipscomb Williams. He was born April 11, 1926, in Lost Creek, W.Va.

Russ was a graduate of Gambier High School in Gambier, Ohio, Class of 1944. Upon graduating, he put himself through Kenyon College earning a bachelor of science degree and then joined the Army and served in the Medical Corps in the Korean War.

He met his late wife, Carol Garber, the love of his life, and they married October 17, 1953. Russell worked through his Master's degree and PhD in Parasitology and Entomology from Ohio State University at the same time he was navigating his way through fatherhood. Russell and Carol had three children during this time.

Dr. Williams was the foremost bat parasitologist in the Eastern U.S. for many years and he discovered a new species of parasite and named it Aganthatrium, which he wrote about in his doctoral thesis.

In 1962, he moved his young family to Waynesburg to become a professor of biology and zoology, and was greatly admired by all he taught.

He is survived by his three children, Russell Dean Williams (Katherine) of Huntington W.Va., David Williams of Waynesburg and Susan Williams Stoy (Ken Aul) of Washington; his granddaughter, Catherine (Jason) DeMarco; stepgrandchildren Sarah and Phillip Bailey; and his older sister, Frances Curtis of Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Russell was an amateur artist and loved drawing, painting and photography. He enjoyed fishing and golf with his friends. He was an avid gardener; everyone loved admiring his flowers and enjoying the fruits of his labor. When he wasn't gardening in the winter months he was bowling. He bowled with several leagues over the years up until 2019. One of his favorite past times for many years was playing a convincing Santa Claus to his wife Carol's Mrs. Claus. He was a kind and soft-spoken man, known to throw out the occasional witty remark. He will always be remembered and greatly cherished by all of those who loved him.

