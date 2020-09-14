Rusty Shane DeBolt, 32, of Washington, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

He was born September 20, 1987, in Washington, a son of Harry W. DeBolt Jr. of Washington and Lisa Roach Debolt of Washington.

Mr. DeBolt attended McGuffey High School and worked in construction.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and any time spent in the outdoors, as well as spending time with friends and family, especially his son. Mr. DeBolt had a great sense of humor and loved animals and tinkering with things.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, Rusty Shane DeBolt Jr., of Washington; two brothers, Robert (Chrissi) Roach of Atlasburg and Dustin DeBolt of Washington; his long-time companion, Abbey Rhoades; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions to assist the family with expenses may be made at www.FuneralBill.com.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.