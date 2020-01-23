Ruth A. Cox, 86, of Washington, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born February 17, 1933, in Washington, a daughter of the late Olive Mumbower.

Ruth was a member of West Washington United Methodist Church.

She was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School.

Ruth was a full-time wife and mother. In her free time, she was an avid bingo player and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

On February 24, 1951, in Washington, she married the love of her life, Thomas Cox Jr., who died January 23, 2006.

Surviving are a son, William E. Cox of Washington; three daughters, Debby (Ron) Scott of Navarre, Fla., Vickie (Stephen Klug) Morris of Greensburg and Donna (Fred) Cox-Bird of Washington; a brother, Jimmy (Genevieve) Mumbower of Ohio; four grandchildren, Drew Scott, Jennifer (Tyler) Garbo, Brandon Moore and Ray (Jessie) Moore; six great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jonah, Hadley, Rubi, Ava and Zoe; and an adopted daughter, Lori Lake.

Deceased are five siblings.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

