Ruth A. Sanders

Ruth A. Sanders, 70, of South Fayette Township, suddenly passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Ronald G. Sanders for 51 years; loving mother of Kathleen (John) DeAngelis and Michelle (Justin) Filey; proud grandmother of Vanessa, Sebastian and Avery Filey; caring sister of August (Donna) Muggar.

Ruth was a dance instructor with her husband Ronald for 31 years at Community College of Allegheny County, Mt. Lebanon Continuing Education, and a group in North Strabane Township.

Ruth and her husband continued for many years sponsoring dinner dances throughout the local area.

She had a green thumb with all flowers and plants.

Ruth's favorite time of year was anytime family got together.

During the holiday season, Ruth's favorite things were baking, crafting and family. Ruth would bake over 200 dozen cookies for family and friends.

Her passion for baking wasn't just around the holiday, she would bake pies and cookies all year through.

Ruth also had a very creative side in crafting. Her cards and ornaments were meticulous.

Ruth's absolute favorite part of any holiday was family. She loved having the grandkids around her. She told the grandkids, they had no option but to be home for Christmas.

As per Ruth's wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to a charity of one's choice.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 10, 2020.
