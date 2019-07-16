Ruth Allison Barney (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Ruth Allison Barney, 95, of Upper St. Clair, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Grand Residence at Upper St. Clair.

She was born May 6, 1924, in Burgettstown, a daughter of the late Ellsworth and Mary Phillis Allison.

A 1942 graduate of Burgettstown High School, she went on to earn her associate's degree in office management from Robert Morris University.

She was a member of Chartiers Crossroads Presbyterian Church.

Ruth loved baking and gardening, but her greatest joy was caring for her family.

On August 8, 1947, she married George E. Barney, who died October 22, 2015.

Surviving are three sons, Marvin (Arlene) Barney of Warren, Ohio, Mark (Brenda) Barney of Bartlett, Tenn., and Milton (Lorelle) Barney of Bethel Park; eight grandchildren, Erin, Beth, Alex, Shawn, Lance, Darin, Andrew and Rachel; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Willard Allison.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of services, Wednesday, July 17, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Marvin, Mark and Milton Barney co-officiating.

Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 16, 2019
