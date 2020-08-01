1/1
Ruth Ann Gillespie
1923 - 2020
Ruth Ann Gillespie, 97, of Canonsburg, passed away July 29, 2020.

Born July 24, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Anna and Albert Dager. She was the beloved wife to the late John Gillespie and Frederick Zacour; loving mother to Kathie (Cirio) Signorini and Frederick Zacour; cherished grandmother to Amy (Willard) Ammons, Trenae Caruso, Patricia Signorini, Kim (Larry) Stephenson and Deborah (Bobby) Dellorso; dear great-grandmother to Deven, Anika and Dexah Signorini, Dalton and Savannah Ammons and Kadyn and Kyler Caruso; loving sister Lamese Patrick and Leila McClain; loving godparent to April Paterra. Ruth was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Derek Signorini; and her sisters, Dorothy Maffio and June Deconciliis.

Ruth was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church and enjoyed playing cards. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Monday, August 3, in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 601 Boone Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Burial will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery in Canonsburg.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
AUG
3
Service
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
