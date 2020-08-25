1/1
Ruth Ann Shields
1940 - 2020
Ruth Ann Shields, 80, of Washington, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the Donnell House.

She was born July 9, 1940, in Washington, a daughter of the late Peter P. Peters and Veda Marunich Peters.

Ruth was a graduate of Ellsworth High School and Washington Hospital School of Nursing, as a registered nurse.

She worked at Western Center, where she retired after 30 years.

Ruth was a member of Trinity Bible Fellowship and was one of the founders of the church. She was the first female deacon and elder of her church. Prayer was very important to her and she was head of the prayer group. She also was past president of the Women's AGLOW.

Ruth was an avid reader and loved both her family and church family.

On January 21, 1961, she married Richard J. Shields, who died April 15, 2007.

Surviving are her children, Becky (Bret) L. Fennell of Hilliard, Ohio, and Brian (Joan) C. Shields of Murrysville; three siblings, Sophia Anderson of Everett, David Peters of Washington and Bernice Anisedon of Rancho Cordova, Calif.; five grandchildren, Chad (Sudepta) Fennell, Ryan Fennell, Cory Shields, Elena (Anthony) Mott and Joshua Shields; great-grandchild Harper Mott; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased are a son, Darren W. Shields, who died in 1989; two brothers, John and Joe Peters.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of service, Wednesday, August 26, at Trinity Bible Fellowship, 1350 Park Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Michael Roach officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity Bible Fellowship, 1350 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Trinity Bible Fellowship
AUG
26
Service
Trinity Bible Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
