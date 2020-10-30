1/
Ruth Ann Supler
Ruth Ann Supler, 79, of West Alexander, formerly of Washington, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

She was born April 4, 1941, in Washington, a daughter of the late Robert and Anna Marie Brown Marshman.

Mrs. Supler grew up and raised her kids in Washington.

Her family and grandchildren were her life, and she enjoyed crocheting and her two dogs, Thunder and Nala.

She retired from Presbyterian Senior Care, where she had worked as a nursing assistant.

Mrs. Supler was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

On October 6, 1960, she married Carl W. Supler, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, David W. (Renee) Supler of the state of Washington and Kenneth E. (Betty) Supler, of Washington; two daughters, Kathy (Richard) Firanski of West Alexander and Sandra L. (Brian) Hanna of Washington; three siblings, Margaret "Maggie' (the late Larry) Boardley of Washington, Janet (Robert) Kelvington of Meadowlands and Robert (Mary) Marshman of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
