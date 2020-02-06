Ruth Anna "Punk" Higgins Blair, 91, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Rolling Meadows, following declining health.

She was born March 22, 1928, on the family farm in Greene County, a daughter of Harvey H. Higgins and Florence Orndoff Higgins.

She was a 1946 graduate of Waynesburg High School, and lived her life in Greene County.

On March 1, 1948, she married Charles B. Blair, who died in April of 2003.

Mrs. Blair was a homemaker and worked part time at the Waynesburg Milling Company with her husband, who was co-owner. She was involved in the Social Service League, Literary Guild, Twentieth Century Club, bridge clubs and bowling leagues.

Mrs. Blair was a member of the First Christian Church of Waynesburg and Fairall United Methodist Church, where she helped to serve many delicious meals.

Surviving are one son, Boyt B. (Angie) Blair of Waynesburg; two daughters, Charlene (Brad) Monas of Waynesburg and Christine Yourchik of Clarksville; and son-in-law, John (Joy) Orndoff; 10 grandchildren, Charlie Blair, Julie Mariner, Brant Blair, Jared and Matthew Orndoff, Kent, Natalie and Mitchell Monas, Shanna Meyers, and Shelby Jeffery; one sister, Josephine (Dwight, deceased) Blair of Orlando, Fla.; one brother, John O. Higgins of Waynesburg; and 17 beautiful great-grandchildren, who brought her much joy.

Deceased are one daughter, Beverly Orndoff; grandson Stevie Yourchik; son-in-law Stephen Yourchik; and brother William G. Higgins.

At Mrs. Blair's request, private graveside services will be held at the family's convenience.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairall United Methodist Church or a .

