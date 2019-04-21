Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth C. Podlaszewski.

Ruth C. Podlaszewski, 89, of Unity Township, died peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg.

She was born May 30, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wis., a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Agnes T. Kowalski Koscielniak.

Prior to retirement, she had been a medical secretary for the Veteran's Administration in Milwaukee, then El Paso, Texas. She later worked for Valley Heating and Air Conditioning in McMurray.

She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe, and was a senior center volunteer in State College.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Evans, and sister Agnes "Dolly" McAuliffe.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Raymond B. Podlaszewski; three sons, Kenneth (Cindy) Podlaszewski of McMurray, Robert (Laurie) Podlaszewski of Greensburg and David (Leslie) Podlaszewski of Sharptown, Md.; two daughters, Pamela (Dennis) Murawski of Cinnaminson, N.J., and Kim (Duane) Christian of Washington; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Private interment will be held in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee.

