Ruth Closser Mitchell, 91, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.She was born December 17, 1928, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late James W. and Anna Loughman Closser.She graduated from Waynesburg High School Class of 1946, and resided her entire life in Waynesburg.Ruth was as a retired employee of the County of Greene. She worked as an administrative assistant in the Register and Recorder's Office, the Tax Claim Bureau and in the Sherriff's Office under Mark Shultz.She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg and was a volunteer for The Cherry Door.Ruth was the last of her immediate family.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, burial in Oakmont Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 3, 2020.