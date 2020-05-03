Ruth Closser Mitchell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Closser Mitchell, 91, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.She was born December 17, 1928, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late James W. and Anna Loughman Closser.She graduated from Waynesburg High School Class of 1946, and resided her entire life in Waynesburg.Ruth was as a retired employee of the County of Greene. She worked as an administrative assistant in the Register and Recorder's Office, the Tax Claim Bureau and in the Sherriff's Office under Mark Shultz.She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg and was a volunteer for The Cherry Door.Ruth was the last of her immediate family.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, burial in Oakmont Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved