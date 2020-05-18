Ruth Darlene Spalla
1941 - 2020
Ruth Darlene Spalla, 78, of Canonsburg, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in her home.She was born July 15, 1941, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Angelo and Ruth Bowns Valentino.Mrs. Spalla was a graduate of South Fayette High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Waynesburg University.She had worked as a private duty nurse for the State of Pennsylvania and was also a hospice nurse.Mrs. S., as she was affectionately called, enjoyed cooking large Italian meals for her family, spoiling her dogs and visiting Amish Country. She was known for her commitment to her patients, her unshakeable faith, her generous spirit towards her friends and animals, and being fearless in the face of adversity.On February 28, 1959, she married Gerald L. Spalla Sr., who survives.Also surviving are two sons, Gerald L. Spalla Jr. (Cindy) of Canonsburg and Keith A. Spalla (Paula) of Hallam; two brothers, Ronald Valentino (Betty) of Carnegie and Wayne Valentino (Debra) of Oakdale; two sisters, Nancy Livesay (John) of McDonald and Roberta Dellarso (Eugene) of Canonsburg; 11 grandchildren, Shanna Spalla, Keith Spalla Jr. (Jennifer), Jennifer Pineda-Davila (Carlos), Shelley Fink (Tim), Vincenzo Spalla (Amanda), Michael Spalla Jr. (fiancée Tiffanie Efaw), Timothy Spalla (fiancée Alicia McFeeters), Sarah Williams (James), Ethan Spalla, Zachary Spalla and Abigail Spalla; 11 great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Deceased are her beloved son, Michael A. Spalla Sr.; and a brother, Raymond Valentino.Due to the present circumstances, services and interment will be private.Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or www.washingtonpashelter.org.Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
