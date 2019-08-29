Ruth E. Benson Varndell, 83, of Holbrook, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.

Born May 21, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen Miller Benson.

Ruth moved to Jackson Township, Holbrook, in 1964. She was a member of Valley Chapel Church, where she was in the church choir and a Sunday school teacher. Ruth served on the board of directors of Greene County Children and Youth Services as president and had the privilege to foster several children. Ruth was also a member of the Greene County Historical Society. She was the Jackson Township assessor and auditor. Ruth volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and helped build houses. She enjoyed camping, baking and gardening.

She is survived by three children, Pamela (Roland) Brown of California, Leisa (Kenneth) Conklin of Vestaburg and Susan (James) Taylor of Pine Bank; four grandchildren, Terri Brown, Coltin Conklin, Amy Tuttle and Tara Taylor; five great-grandchildren; two siblings, Paul Benson of Avon Lake, Ohio, and Janet Benson of Lodi, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman C. Varndell, Jr., who passed away in 2016, and three siblings, John Benson, Mary Alice Young and Martha Wolfgang.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, August 30, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC. 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held directly after visitation at noon with Pastor Gayle Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery, Holbrook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Chapel Church, 2327 Golden Oaks Road, Holbrook, PA 15341.

