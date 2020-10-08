Ruth E. Lininger Davin, 93, of Waynesburg, died at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.

She was born Sunday, August 14, 1927, in Fayette County, a daughter of the late Roy Lininger and Elsie Jack Lininger.

Mrs. Davin was a member of the St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Waynesburg, a member of the St. Ann's Ladies Guild, and was an active volunteer with the Good Neighbor Lunch at St. Ann. She was a member of the former Women's Auxiliary at the Waynesburg Volunteer Fire Company and used to work with the Brownies and Cub Scouts. She was a homemaker.

Her husband, Miles A. Davin Sr., whom she married September 10, 1950, died January 31, 2008.

Surviving are one daughter, Polly Davin-Zeth and husband Karl Zeth of Waynesburg; three sons, Miles A. "Kissy" and wife Holly Davin Jr. of Waynesburg, Keith and wife Regina Davin of Waynesburg, John "Jack" and wife Terri Davin of Waynesburg; six grandchildren, Alicia, Miles, Paul, Luke, Keely, Caitlin and Kelsey; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; three brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband are one grandson, Casey Davin; and three brothers.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, mask wearing and social distancing is required. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10, in St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Waynesburg, with Father Albin McGinnis as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Waynesburg.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Matthias Parish, 232 E. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

