Ruth E. Phillips Leichliter, 74, of Waynesburg, died at 9:25 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg.

She was born Tuesday, December 25, 1945, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Roy J. Phillips and Hazel F. Lockart Phillips.

Ruth was affiliated with the former Church of God of Prophecy in Waynesburg. She had worked in housekeeping for Central Greene School District and the YDC. She later owned and operated a daycare out of her home.

Her husband, Clarence J. "Jake" Leichliter Jr., whom she married February 8, 1964, died March 2, 2002.

Surviving are one daughter, Karla Leichliter of Waynesburg; one brother, Larry C. Phillips and wife Patricia of Waynesburg; and one nephew, Gregory L. Phillips.

Deceased is one niece, Amie Jo Phillips.

Due to the continued concern for public safety from Covid-19, the family has decided to have a private visitation and service for Ruth, with Pastor James Carpenter officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Ruff Creek.

