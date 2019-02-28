Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth E. Schilling Watson Corfield.

Ruth E. Schilling Watson Corfield, age 103, of Evans City, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family Monday, February 25, 2019.

Born October 15, 1915, in Forward Township, she was a daughter of the late Louis Alexander Schilling and Frieda Burkert Schilling

Ruth was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where she was a member of Lutheran Church Women, the Sunday School Class, Friends in Christ and the quilting group. She was a 50 year member of the Eastern Star. Ruth was a home maker, and her life was centered on her family and her church. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Charles (Cindy) Watson of Evans City, Carol (Lloyd) Green of Evans City, Jane (Jack) Raupp of Mars, Joy (Rich) Nalevanko of New Hampshire, Debbie (Jim) Merrison of Evans City, John (Terri) Watson of McDonald, Jim (Teddi) Watson of Coal Center and Andy (Tammi) Watson of Evans City; her son-in-law, Joe Ludwik of Mars; 28 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, John V. Watson; second husband Albert Corfield; daughter Susan R. Ludwik; a brother; seven sisters; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 202 Van Buren Street, Evans City, PA 16033 with the Rev. Brandon Johns, officiating.

Ruth will be laid to rest in Evans City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 116 East Main Street, Evans City, PA 16053.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.