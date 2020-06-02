Ruth Eleanor Berdine, 90, of Washington, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home.She was born July 28, 1929, in Graysville, a daughter of the late James Thomas Polen and Helen Miller Polen.Ruth was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and the Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 as a registered nurse.She was the director of nursing at Kade's Nursing Home and worked at the Washington Hospital Emergency Room and the Washington Extended Care Facility.Ruth enjoyed playing dice with her friends at Century Plaza, adult coloring, and watching NBA games with her grandsons. She organized potluck and holiday dinners for friends at the Century Plaza and was an avid Steelers fan.On March 8, 1957, she married William A. Berdine, who died April 29, 2000.Surviving are three daughters, Deborah E. Berdine, Lisa E. Mansberry and Barbara R. Berdine, all of Washington; stepson Robert Allen (Joyce) Berdine; a sister, Shirley Frenz; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Burdick, Ben (Tiffany) Anderson, John (Erin) Snee, Thomas Snee, Cameron Perrell, Winona Berdine, Shawna Ray and Thomas Fromal; great-grandchildren Josie, Jolie and Joel Burdick, Tanner, Blake and Brookly Anderson, Janelle and Bailey Burkett, Benjamin Burgess, Brett and Gage Fromal; and long-time friend Mark Jones.Deceased are a son, Mark E. Berdine; stepson John W. Berdine; granddaughter Molly E. Snee.At the request of the deceased, all services are private and have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.