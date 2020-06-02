Ruth Eleanor Berdine
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Eleanor Berdine, 90, of Washington, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home.She was born July 28, 1929, in Graysville, a daughter of the late James Thomas Polen and Helen Miller Polen.Ruth was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and the Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 as a registered nurse.She was the director of nursing at Kade's Nursing Home and worked at the Washington Hospital Emergency Room and the Washington Extended Care Facility.Ruth enjoyed playing dice with her friends at Century Plaza, adult coloring, and watching NBA games with her grandsons. She organized potluck and holiday dinners for friends at the Century Plaza and was an avid Steelers fan.On March 8, 1957, she married William A. Berdine, who died April 29, 2000.Surviving are three daughters, Deborah E. Berdine, Lisa E. Mansberry and Barbara R. Berdine, all of Washington; stepson Robert Allen (Joyce) Berdine; a sister, Shirley Frenz; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Burdick, Ben (Tiffany) Anderson, John (Erin) Snee, Thomas Snee, Cameron Perrell, Winona Berdine, Shawna Ray and Thomas Fromal; great-grandchildren Josie, Jolie and Joel Burdick, Tanner, Blake and Brookly Anderson, Janelle and Bailey Burkett, Benjamin Burgess, Brett and Gage Fromal; and long-time friend Mark Jones.Deceased are a son, Mark E. Berdine; stepson John W. Berdine; granddaughter Molly E. Snee.At the request of the deceased, all services are private and have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved