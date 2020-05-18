Ruth Elizabeth Mucci, 94, of Monongahela (Victory Hill), died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Victoria House, Monessen.She was born March 3, 1926, in Monongahela, the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth Collins Westwood.Ruth was employed first by Haas Shoe Store in Charleroi and then at Pagano Shoe Store, also in Charleroi, from where she retired.Ruth was a writer and publisher of poetry since she was six years old. Until five years ago, she bowled at Brunswick Lanes with the senior league. She was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Monongahela and a former member of the AARP in New Eagle.Ruth enjoyed golfing and walking, was an avid flower and vegetable gardener and loved to dance.She is survived by her son, Richard Mucci, with whom she made her home; five grandchildren, Cass and Hanna Mucci and Randy, Todd and Jeffrey Bradshaw; and sister, Ida Mancinelli of Victory Hill.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chester L. Mucci; daughter Pamela Bradshaw; and brother Ernest Westwood.Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 630 Chess Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.Due to the recommended restrictions by the Centers for Disease Control, visitations and funeral service will be private. Ruth will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery.Frye Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 18, 2020.